Versor Investments LP Lowers Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Versor Investments LP lowered its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OKE traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.45. 1,242,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,825,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $57.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.37.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

OKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.31.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

