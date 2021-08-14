Versor Investments LP Purchases 7,058 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $917,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,225.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 1,755 shares of company stock worth $64,134 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OHI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,492,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.57. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 82.97%.

OHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.23.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

