Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veru had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%.
NASDAQ:VERU traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $7.57. 1,725,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,400,230. Veru has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $24.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.25 and a beta of 0.60.
In related news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $835,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Veru Company Profile
Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.
