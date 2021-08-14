Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veru had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%.

NASDAQ:VERU traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $7.57. 1,725,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,400,230. Veru has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $24.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.25 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Veru alerts:

In related news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $835,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VERU. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Veru in a report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

Veru Company Profile

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.