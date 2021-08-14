Vetri (VLD) Price Down 27.5% Over Last Week

Vetri (CURRENCY:VLD) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 14th. One Vetri coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Vetri has traded 27.5% lower against the dollar. Vetri has a total market capitalization of $3.37 million and $711.00 worth of Vetri was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Vetri Profile

Vetri (CRYPTO:VLD) is a coin. Vetri’s total supply is 449,848,164 coins and its circulating supply is 361,854,970 coins. The Reddit community for Vetri is /r/vetri_global and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vetri’s official Twitter account is @valid_global and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vetri’s official message board is blog.vetri.global . Vetri’s official website is vetri.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Valid is a data marketplace that will consist of a mobile wallet for users to manage their digital identity and person data. Furthermore, the platform users will be able to manage web applications for consumers to buy and access their data on the marketplace. Valid token (VLD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will work as a utility token, enabling the transactions between users and data consumers on the Valid marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Vetri

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vetri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vetri should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vetri using one of the exchanges listed above.

