ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ViacomCBS in a report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.83. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

VIAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.74.

VIAC stock opened at $39.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78. ViacomCBS has a 52 week low of $26.29 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.76. The company has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 385.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008,319 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 4,100.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,607,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842,622 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,589,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,200,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

