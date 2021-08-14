Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Victrex plc (LON:VCT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,710 ($35.41).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VCT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Victrex to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Numis Securities raised shares of Victrex to an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,860 ($37.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of LON:VCT traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,674 ($34.94). 64,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,471. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.33 billion and a PE ratio of 43.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Victrex has a 12-month low of GBX 1,798 ($23.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,720 ($35.54). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,599.01.

In related news, insider Richard Armitage sold 1,266 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,462 ($32.17), for a total transaction of £31,168.92 ($40,722.39). Also, insider Martin Court acquired 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,164 ($28.27) per share, with a total value of £8,980.60 ($11,733.21). In the last three months, insiders acquired 427 shares of company stock valued at $929,248.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

