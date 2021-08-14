Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. provides an alternative investment platform principally in Brazil. The company’s business segments include private equity, public equities, real estate, credit, infrastructure, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions. It also offers financial advisory business. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. is based in RIO DE JANEIRO. “

Separately, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.33.

VINP opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vinci Partners Investments has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $730.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.72.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VINP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $383,000. 21.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

