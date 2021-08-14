Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Fisher Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,646,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 786,166 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 3.5% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,529,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 101.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 16.2% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.62.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of V stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $232.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,439,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,302,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.62.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

