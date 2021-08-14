VNT Chain (VNT) Trading Up 65.4% Over Last 7 Days

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 51.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One VNT Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. VNT Chain has a total market cap of $6.45 million and $386,119.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VNT Chain has traded 65.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VNT Chain is a coin. Its launch date was March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en . The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

