Voestalpine’s (VLPNY) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voestalpine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.16.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLPNY opened at $9.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.75 and a beta of 1.30. Voestalpine has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Voestalpine had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Voestalpine will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Voestalpine’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

About Voestalpine

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

