Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €64.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on VNA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Nord/LB set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.90 ($95.18) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Vonovia currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €64.42 ($75.79).

VNA opened at €59.08 ($69.51) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €56.15. The stock has a market cap of $33.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Vonovia has a one year low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a one year high of €62.74 ($73.81).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

