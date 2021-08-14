Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.710-$0.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Vontier also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.770-$2.820 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VNT. Argus upgraded shares of Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Vontier stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.24. 341,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,917,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.77. Vontier has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $724.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.19 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vontier will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

