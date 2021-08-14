Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Downgraded by B. Riley to “Neutral”

B. Riley lowered shares of Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $1.75 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Waitr’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Waitr from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ WTRH opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.77. Waitr has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of -3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Waitr had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 23.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waitr will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Waitr during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waitr during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Waitr during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Waitr during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waitr by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. 45.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr and Bite Squad mobile applications (the platforms) provide delivery, carryout, and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 20,000 restaurants, in 700 cities, on the platforms.

