Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) EVP Sells $2,041,950.00 in Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 13,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,041,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Waste Management stock opened at $150.61 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $151.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82.
Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.06.
Waste Management Company Profile
Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.
