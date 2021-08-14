Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Water Intelligence plc (LON:WATR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,260 ($16.46). Water Intelligence shares last traded at GBX 1,245 ($16.27), with a volume of 8,675 shares.

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 982.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.16. The firm has a market cap of £221.36 million and a P/E ratio of 89.71.

Water Intelligence Company Profile (LON:WATR)

Water Intelligence plc provides leak detection and remediation products and services for residential, commercial, and municipal customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.

