WAX (WAXP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.57 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a total market capitalization of $316.09 million and $13.57 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WAX has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WAX alerts:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001193 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00064948 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,771,414,751 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,310,236 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official website is wax.io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.