WBH Advisory Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

WBH Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AFL. Truist raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Shares of AFL stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $57.26. 1,681,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,176,905. The stock has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.37 and a 52 week high of $57.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.