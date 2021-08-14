WBH Advisory Inc. Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 119.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CL traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $79.44. 2,279,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,336,201. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.73. The company has a market cap of $67.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.14 and a 12 month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.