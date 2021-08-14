WBH Advisory Inc. Invests $288,000 in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUSB) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUSB. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $471,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $541,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $705,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $1,198,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $3,718,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.12. The stock had a trading volume of 493,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,096. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.11. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.04 and a 12 month high of $51.26.

