WBH Advisory Inc. Purchases 584 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,120,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,399,000 after buying an additional 106,677 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 268,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,305,000 after buying an additional 10,324 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in MetLife by 2,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Shares of NYSE MET traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,286,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,668,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.15. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $53.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

MET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. lifted their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.