WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 44 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $2.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $279.74. 603,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,106. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $290.07. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.75 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

APD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.24.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.