Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.16. Webster Financial posted earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.12 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on WBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $50,955,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $47,605,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Webster Financial by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,851,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,249,000 after acquiring an additional 796,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Webster Financial by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,135,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,354,000 after acquiring an additional 439,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $22,782,000. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WBS traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.55. 950,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,936. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $23.67 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 57.55%.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

