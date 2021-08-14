Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $2.23 Million Position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,875 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 1.6% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 20,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 1.5% during the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 41,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 405.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 8.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

MGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.45.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $208,341.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGP traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $40.22. 707,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52 week low of $25.83 and a 52 week high of $41.30. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.46.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.44 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 24.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is currently 91.15%.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.