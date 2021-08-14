Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $3.64 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,811 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 240.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $59.32. 7,525,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,653,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $59.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

