Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 255 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 45,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Zoetis by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,817,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,216,000 after purchasing an additional 228,477 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 54,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS traded up $1.64 on Friday, hitting $201.48. The company had a trading volume of 931,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,425. The firm has a market cap of $95.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.31, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $207.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. Raymond James lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.58.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

