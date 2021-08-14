Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 3,795 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter worth about $6,151,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 121.4% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,375,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 25.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,241,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,933,000 after acquiring an additional 662,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,503,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Evan Sharp sold 103,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $5,888,171.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $174,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,154,142 shares of company stock valued at $79,832,937. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.02.

NYSE PINS traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $56.06. 8,461,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,698,609. The stock has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.95 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.15. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

