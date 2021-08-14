Welch Group LLC Buys 50 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in BlackRock by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 362,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $261,744,000 after purchasing an additional 21,484 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,194,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 762 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $943.17.

NYSE BLK opened at $916.86 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $531.39 and a 1 year high of $922.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $139.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $880.87.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

