Welch Group LLC Has $302,000 Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $79.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of -158.88, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $53.85 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 93.53%.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

