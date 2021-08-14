Welch Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Welch Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Yum China by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum China alerts:

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $61.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.80. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.81 and a 12-month high of $69.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.07.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

YUMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.18.

In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

See Also: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.