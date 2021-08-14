WELL Price Reaches $0.58 on Exchanges (WELL)

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 14th. One WELL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001242 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, WELL has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. WELL has a market cap of $79.06 million and approximately $971,361.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00057586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00015549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.05 or 0.00883304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00103321 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00044439 BTC.

WELL Profile

WELL is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. The official website for WELL is www.joinwell.io . The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

WELL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WELL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WELL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

