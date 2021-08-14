Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $3.45 EPS

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($3.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOWL traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.44. 13,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,157. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.91.

HOWL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

