Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.15. Western Forest Products shares last traded at C$2.12, with a volume of 680,378 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WEF shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Western Forest Products in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Western Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.60 price target on shares of Western Forest Products in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.72.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$751.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.97%.

About Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF)

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.