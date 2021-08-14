WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Position Lessened by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in WestRock by 40.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 90,397 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in WestRock by 7.5% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 96,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after buying an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 0.6% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 269,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,006,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 8.4% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 36,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WRK traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.22. 1,094,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,958,469. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.90. WestRock has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $62.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of -18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.24.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WRK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.82.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

