Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.188 per share on Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

WPM stock opened at C$55.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$25.04 billion and a PE ratio of 34.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$55.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$44.09 and a 1 year high of C$73.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WPM shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$72.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. CSFB set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$69.39.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

