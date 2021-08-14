Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) PT Set at C$60.00 by CSFB

CSFB set a C$60.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WPM has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$63.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$69.39.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$55.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$25.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$55.78. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$44.09 and a 52 week high of C$73.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

