Wilder World Market Capitalization Achieves $63.27 Million (WILD)

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Wilder World has a market capitalization of $63.27 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wilder World coin can currently be bought for $0.94 or 0.00001988 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Wilder World has traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00057483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00015367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.89 or 0.00877935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00106167 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00044032 BTC.

Wilder World Coin Profile

Wilder World (WILD) is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,492,884 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Buying and Selling Wilder World

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wilder World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wilder World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

