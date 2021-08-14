William Blair Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY)

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SunOpta in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.10.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$262.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$261.80 million.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$15.35 target price on SunOpta in a research note on Saturday, July 10th.

Shares of TSE:SOY opened at C$12.83 on Friday. SunOpta has a twelve month low of C$8.40 and a twelve month high of C$21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.43.

In related news, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 7,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.90, for a total value of C$125,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,403 shares in the company, valued at C$669,483.78. Also, Senior Officer Jill Barnett sold 11,570 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.49, for a total value of C$190,828.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,069,872.22. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 134,398 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,600.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

