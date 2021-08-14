William Blair Reiterates Buy Rating for Jamf (BATS:JAMF)

William Blair reissued their buy rating on shares of Jamf (BATS:JAMF) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jamf from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get Jamf alerts:

JAMF stock opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.56.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.05 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

In related news, Director Dean Hager sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 1,275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $42,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,638,178 shares of company stock worth $318,113,469.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Jamf by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 5,647,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,462,000 after purchasing an additional 204,334 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jamf by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,507,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Jamf by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,886,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,342,000 after purchasing an additional 372,027 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Jamf by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,596,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,603,000 after purchasing an additional 184,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Jamf by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,025,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,225,000 after purchasing an additional 129,199 shares in the last quarter.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.