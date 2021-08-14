William Blair Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.09). William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on SmileDirectClub from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. SmileDirectClub currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.82.

Shares of SDC opened at $5.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.64.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDC. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 110.0% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 182.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the first quarter worth about $62,000. 21.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SmileDirectClub news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $2,650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 66.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.