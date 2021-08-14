William Blair Weighs in on ShotSpotter, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSTI)

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for ShotSpotter in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.01. William Blair has a “Hold” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for ShotSpotter’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). ShotSpotter had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.56%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SSTI. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of ShotSpotter in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Craig Hallum upgraded ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on ShotSpotter from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

ShotSpotter stock opened at $43.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.22. The company has a market cap of $503.00 million, a P/E ratio of 391.67, a P/E/G ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.34. ShotSpotter has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $53.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSTI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in ShotSpotter by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ShotSpotter during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ShotSpotter by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in ShotSpotter during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in ShotSpotter during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $124,463.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,141.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,139 shares of company stock valued at $163,860 over the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics for crime deterrence.

