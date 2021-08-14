William R. Devlin Sells 6,537 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) SVP William R. Devlin sold 6,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $980,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $153.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.22. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.23 and a 52-week high of $155.80.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $49,553,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 18.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,790,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,667,000 after buying an additional 278,772 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $37,334,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,430,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,298,000 after acquiring an additional 255,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 355.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,106,000 after acquiring an additional 244,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

EXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.50.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.