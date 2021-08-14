Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust’s Lock-Up Period To End on August 17th (NYSEARCA:WGLD)

Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust’s (NYSEARCA:WGLD) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, August 17th. Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust had issued 25,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 18th. The total size of the offering was $450,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $19.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.13.

