Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 16.44%.

Shares of WTT stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.85 million, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Wireless Telecom Group has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $4.20.

WTT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price (up from $2.50) on shares of Wireless Telecom Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded Wireless Telecom Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wireless Telecom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

In related news, major shareholder Joseph M. Jr. Manko sold 121,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $364,137.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Joseph M. Jr. Manko sold 81,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $245,511.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers RF components and integrated subsystems for use in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations.

