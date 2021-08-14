WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 587,600 shares, an increase of 5,895.9% from the July 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $317,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $443,000.

CXSE stock opened at $56.91 on Friday. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $81.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.51.

