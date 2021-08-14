WRIT Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRIT) Short Interest Down 88.9% in July

WRIT Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRIT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the July 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 601,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of WRIT opened at $0.02 on Friday. WRIT Media Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04.
About WRIT Media Group
