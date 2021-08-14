WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Raised to C$166.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at CIBC to C$166.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WSP. TD Securities boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$155.00 target price on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on WSP Global to C$168.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on WSP Global to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WSP Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$157.25.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Shares of TSE:WSP opened at C$159.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$18.69 billion and a PE ratio of 51.14. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$82.95 and a 1-year high of C$162.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$145.79.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.70 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that WSP Global will post 5.2696507 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.