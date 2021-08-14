WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $30.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $41.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WW International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on WW International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WW International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.80.
NASDAQ:WW opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.45. WW International has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $41.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.68.
In other news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 31,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $1,259,672.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,136,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,747,809.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Kossover sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,697 shares of company stock valued at $8,295,500. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of WW International in the first quarter worth $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WW International in the first quarter worth $53,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of WW International by 20.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of WW International in the first quarter worth $449,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of WW International by 12.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.
WW International Company Profile
WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.
Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.