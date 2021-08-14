WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $30.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $41.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WW International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on WW International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WW International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.80.

NASDAQ:WW opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.45. WW International has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $41.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.68.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.19). WW International had a net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that WW International will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 31,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $1,259,672.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,136,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,747,809.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Kossover sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,697 shares of company stock valued at $8,295,500. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of WW International in the first quarter worth $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WW International in the first quarter worth $53,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of WW International by 20.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of WW International in the first quarter worth $449,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of WW International by 12.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

