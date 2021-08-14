XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (XFLT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 110.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of NYSE:XFLT opened at $8.95 on Friday. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.14.

In other XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust news, insider John Yogi Spence acquired 9,500 shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $80,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Theodore J. Brombach bought 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 39,288 shares of company stock valued at $333,997 over the last ninety days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) by 145.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

