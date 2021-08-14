XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (XFLT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 110.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
Shares of NYSE:XFLT opened at $8.95 on Friday. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.14.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) by 145.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
