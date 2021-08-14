Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Stake Increased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,336,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

XEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

In other news, insider David T. Hudson sold 9,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $683,157.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,634.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $69.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.09. The company has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.