Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Price Target Cut to C$4.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.60 to C$4.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.20 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.31.

Shares of CVE:XBC opened at C$9.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.98. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.74 and a twelve month high of C$10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. The company has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -203.67.

In other Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) news, Director Prabhu Kruthyvemti Rao sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total transaction of C$501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 984,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,932,345.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

